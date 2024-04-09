Pakistan announce squad for T20I series against New Zealand, key player returns after four years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket players.

Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Pakistan are set to face the Blackcaps for a five-match series starting on April 18.

Mohammad Amir has made a return to the team after almost four years. He last played for the national team in August 2020. Amir recently made a retirement U-turn. Notably, Imad Wasim, who made himself available for the team yet again, has been picked for the squad too.

"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," Selection committee member and senior team manager Wahab Riaz said in a press statement released by PCB.

Notably, Irfan Khan and Usman Khan have earned maiden call-ups for the series. Usman Khan was recently banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) after "misrepresenting" to the board about his decision to play for UAE and also not completing the eligibility criteria obliged to do. He scored two centuries and as many half-centuries for Multan Sultans in the previous Pakistan Super League.

"Being chosen to represent one’s country is the ultimate dream and goal for any athlete. Today, I am absolutely thrilled and filled with joy as the selectors have granted me the opportunity to be part of the upcoming series against New Zealand. This selection validates the relentless effort and dedication I have poured into my craft, and I am fully committed to upholding the high standards I have set for myself," Usman said on his selection.

Irfan Khan was named the Emerging Player of the tournament. "I am deeply honoured to have been selected in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Breaking into such a formidable team like Pakistan is a testament to the dedication and effort I have put into my game. Now, my focus is on seizing this opportunity and solidifying my position within the team. I am fully committed to continuing to work diligently and proving myself worthy of the trust placed in me by the captain and selectors," the batter said on his selection.

Pakistan's squad for series against New Zealand:

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha.