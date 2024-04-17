PAK-W vs WI-W ODI series live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PAK-W vs WI-W.

Pakistan's quest to remain in the top five of the ICC Women's Championships 2022-25 brings them against West Indies as the two teams prepare to battle it out in a three-match ODI series starting April 18 (Thursday).

Pakistan are fifth on the table and are just above India with 18 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.392. Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima who was involved in a car accident recently has been rested for the series as she continues to recover from minor injuries whereas former skipper Bismah Maroof's participation is subject to fitness clearance.

On the other hand, the West Indies are ninth, having played 12 games in the cycle. The Women in Maroon have only managed to win three of their 12 games and lost seven. Two of their fixtures couldn't yield a result.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz has been recalled to the ODI squad. She last played in the 50-overs format during South Africa's tour of Pakistan in September 2023.

Where to watch the Pakistan women vs West Indies women ODI series online?

The Pakistan women and the West Indies women ODI series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Pakistan women vs West Indies women ODI series schedule:

Date Match Venue April 18, Thursday 1st ODI National Bank Stadium, Karachi April 21, Sunday 2nd ODI National Bank Stadium, Karachi April 23, Tuesday 3rd ODI National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan squad for ODI series:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

West Indies squad for Pakistan tour:

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Kate Wilmott