PAK vs SA 1st Test: 34-year-old Nauman Ali creates unique record with his fifer against South Africa

34-year-old Nauman Ali, playing his first Test for Pakistan, picked his first five-wicket haul to help the hosts register a comfortable seven-wicket win against South Africa in the first Test at the National Stadium on Friday. Nauman plucked five while Yasir Shah bagged four to bundle out South Africa for just 245 in the second innings.

Pakistan, on the fourth day, hunted down the 88-run target with seven wickets in hand to register a comprehensive victory and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. After losing both the openers, Imran Butt and Abid Ali, and skipper Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Fawad Ali stuck in the middle to sail Pakistan towards the victory.

On the bowling front, Nauman finished with 7/73 while Yasir bagged a total of seven wickets conceding 133 runs during the course of the first Test.

Meanwhile, Nauman, with his memorable bowling performance in his maiden Test, has become the oldest debutant (34 years and 114 days) to take a five-wicket haul in Men's Test cricket history. He also became 12th Pakistan bowler to take a 5-wicket haul on Test debut and first left-arm spinner.

A five-wicket haul on debut for Nauman Ali ⭐



He becomes the 12th Pakistan player to take a five-for on Test debut.



What a start to his career!https://t.co/bKUlZ9eE9J — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2021

In the first innings, the Proteas were restricted to 220 before Pakistan replied with 378, gaining a healthy 158-run lead. Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam scored a brilliant 109 while Faheem Ashraf and captain Babar also made vital contributions of 64 and 51 respectively.

Pakistan and South Africa will next face each other in the second and final Test beginning February 4 in Rawalpindi.