Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand on TV, online?

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand on TV, online?

New Zealand will be out for revenge against hosts Pakistan on Wednesday (January 11) with the second ODI taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi. Opportunity to seal the series, Pakistan can end thier winless run in recent times and start 2023 on a high ahead of the second ODI. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be held on the 11th of January, Wednesday.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match online?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be available on the Sony LIV app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner

Latest Cricket News