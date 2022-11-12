PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup: What are changes in rules for final clash? Here's all you need to know in detail

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER PAK vs ENG

Pakistan and England are geared up to face each other in the final clash of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Rain can become a major hindrance in the match.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is more than a 90% chance to disrupt the game. Keeping this situation in mind, the ICC has spoken to Cricket Australia and Melbourne Cricket Ground Management. After this conversation, some changes have been made to the rules for the final match.

What are the changes in the rules for the final match?

The final match between Pakistan and England will start at 1.30 PM IST. After the change in the rule, the timing of the start of the match will remain the same but there will be an exemption to take it beyond the scheduled time to complete it.

A reserve day has also been kept for the final match. That is, if the match is not completed due to rain on November 13, it will be played on November 14. According to the change in the rule, on this day also, if needed, the match can be played beyond the scheduled time.

A provision has also been made to start the match before the scheduled time on the day of a reserve day. The game will be continued from where it was stopped on the previous day.

Two hours have been added to the scheduled time of the final match.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, about four-five matches were washed out due to rain. The ICC does not want the final match to have the same outcome, so it has increased the time of the title match by two hours.

Despite all these changes in the rules, it will be mandatory to have at least 10-10 overs per side for the result of the final match. Both teams will have to play at least 10 overs in the final match so that the result of the match can be valid. If this is also not possible, then Pakistan and England will have to be content with being joint winners

