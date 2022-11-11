PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup Final: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport Pakistan vs England match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Melbourne Cricket Ground

Team Pakistan will face England in the final clash of the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. In the semifinals, while Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets, India faced a humiliating defeat by 10 wickets against the Three Lions.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast of final-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very high possibility of rain to interrupt the match. A cloud cover of 94% is predicted throughout the game.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be slightly humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 76% to 79% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 22 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 18 degrees celsius towards the end.​​

What if it rains?

If it rains, the overs in the game will be reduced. However, a minimum of five overs has to be played.

Is there any reserved day for the match between India and England?

Yes, there is a reserved day for the final match. The match will get abandoned if even five overs per side can't be played.

What if the match gets abandoned?

If the match gets abandoned due to rain, then it will be postponed to the 14th of November i.e the reserved day.​

What are the full squads?

Team Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris

Team England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

