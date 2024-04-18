'Pagal hai kya': Kuldeep Yadav lashes out at Mukesh Kumar during clash against Gujarat Titans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Kuldeep Yadav in action.

India's premier left-arm wrist-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, lost his cool at his fellow IPL teammate Mukesh Kumar on the field when Delhi Capitals met Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17).

Known for his easy-going attitude, Kuldeep surprised one and many when he latched out at Mukesh during the eighth over of the game.

The incident unfolded on the penultimate delivery when Titans' Rahul Tewatia nudged a delivery from Kuldeep towards Mukesh, stationed at point and Abhinav Manohar, who was at the non-striker's end tried to scamper for a single.

Mukesh fielded the ball quickly and took a shy at the stumps in an attempt to run Manohar out. Kuldeep escaped the line of Mukesh's throw and it also missed the stumps. Livid with the throw, Kuldeep vented his anger out on Mukesh and fortunately for the pacer, it didn't cost the team any overthrows.

Sensing the need to calm his match-winner down, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant walked up to Kuldeep and asked him to take it easy and calm down.

Watch the video of the incident:

Meanwhile, the game brought a feeling of joy to the Delhi Capitals' camp as they tasted their third win of the ongoing IPL season. Delhi put up a remarkable performance against Gujarat in the latter's backyard and bundled them for a meagre total of just 89 in 17.3 overs.

Mukesh, who found himself at the receiving end of Kuldeep's wrath, emerged as the pick of all the Delhi bowlers and finished with figures of 3/14 after 2.3 overs. He was ably supported by the most experienced bowler in Delhi's camp, Ishant Sharma.

Ishant snared two scalps in his two overs and got the big wickets of Shubman Gill (8 off 6 balls) and David Miller (2 runs off 6 balls).