Out-of-favour Indian pacer runs through Gujarat team in Vijay Hazare Trophy, registers 6-wicket haul

Deepak Chahar was the star of the show with the ball for Rajasthan as Gujarat were bowled out for 128 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic 50-over competition is proving to be a boon for the players who are in and around the national team and even the ones, who are finding ways back into the side. Earlier, it was Yuzvendra Chahal, who didn't find a place in either the World Cup squad or the ongoing Australian T20 series, as he registered a six-wicket haul against Uttarakhand, Sanju Samson smashed a fifty against Mumbai and now Deepak Chahar has gotten into wickets as well.

Bowling first against Gujarat in the Group D match, the Rajasthan pacer ran through the line-up bowling the Chitan Gaja-led side out for a paltry 128. Khaleel Ahmed started it all with the wicket in the fourth over before Chahar got into the act with the wicket of Priyank Panchal. Kshitij Patel and Chirag Gandhi showed some resistance but the rest of the order failed to offer any resistance.

After getting the wicket of Panchal, Chahar dismissed skipper Gaja for a duck before cleaning up the tail. Chahar ended up getting 6/41 and will hope to keep giving consistent performances throughout the season to make a comeback into the Indian team, especially before the T20 World Cup next year.

Chahar last played for India in December last year but since then injury issues have plagued his return.

In the Kerala vs Mumbai game, skipper Samson got to a 70-ball 50. After a disappointing Syed Mushtaq Ali season, Samson will be hoping for a big season in the one-day tournament to get back into the reckoning and stating the obvious, he needs a 500-600 run IPL season. Kerala were bowled out for 231 with Mohit Awasthi picking up a 4-wicket haul.

In the Group E game, Sai Sudharsan slammed 125 as Tamil Nadu scored 296 against Goa while Harshal Patel-led Haryana bowled out Bihar for just 112 in the Group C encounter.

