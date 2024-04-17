Only behind Virat Kohli! Jos Buttler breaks 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's record to smash his 7th IPL century

Follow us on Image Source : IPL X Jos Buttler surrounded by his teammates after pulling off a crackerjack of a chase for Rajasthan Royals, having hit his 7th century in the IPL

Jos Buttler is defining T20 batting, period! The notion of used-up balls not coming back, the Rajasthan Royals batter looking rusty after coming back from injury, him chewing up a few more deliveries to get set than desired were all thrown out of the window by Joseph Charles Buttler, who probably played a knock of a lifetime. Running out of partners, suffering cramps, not getting breathing space since he was the only recognised batter left and still Buttler was able to help the Royals chase down 224, the joint-highest successful chase in IPL history by them only, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, April 16.

Buttler was playing on 42 off just 33 balls before turning on the beast mode to smash the next 62 runs off just 22 deliveries. Buttler registered his seventh century in the IPL, his second this season and both have come in successful chases. Buttler is now second on the list of batters with the most centuries in the IPL, just behind Virat Kohli as he broke the legendary Chris Gayle's record, who has six tons to his name in the cash-rich league.

Most IPL hundreds

8 - Virat Kohli (RCB) in 244 matches

7 - Jos Buttler (RR) in 102 matches

6 - Chris Gayle (RCB/PBKS) in 142 matches

4 - KL Rahul (PBKS/LSG) in 124 matches

4 - David Warner (SRH/DC) in 182 matches

4 - Shane Watson (RR/CSK) in 145 matches

Buttler now has eight centuries in the T20 format and all of them have come in wins.

Most centuries in T20 cricket

22 - Chris Gayle

11 - Babar Azam

9 - Virat Kohli

8 - David Warner

8 - Michael Klinger

8 - Aaron Finch

8 - Rohit Sharma

8 - Jos Buttler*

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) now have six wins in seven matches in IPL 2024 and are now firmly at the top of the table while the Knight Riders have lost two of their last three encounters.