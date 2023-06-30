Only behind Virat Kohli and Babar Azam! Sean Williams achieves huge record amid purple patch in CWC Qualifiers

Follow us on Image Source : ICC TWITTER/GETTY Sean Williams has been in tremendous form in the ongoing CWC qualifiers

Zimbabwe are flying high in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers. After winning four out of four games in the first round, Zimbabwe began the Super Six stage with a thrilling win against Oman who ran them close and inched one step closer to a spot in the main round of the World Cup. While Sikandar Raza has been outstanding with both bat and ball for Zimbabwe, it is Sean Williams whose bat has done the most of the talking in the tournament.

In five innings in the qualifiers so far, Williams has returned scores of 102*, 91, 23, 174 and 142 and has broken and achieved several records. Williams has looked a class apart in the World Cup qualifiers so far and will hope that he can book a World Cup seat for his side. In the last five innings, Williams has amassed 532 runs, which is the third most in five consecutive innings in the format. Williams is just behind Virat Kohli (596) who is at the top and Babar Azam (537), who is in second place. Williams has also left Shubman Gill behind on the list of most runs by a batter in ODIs in 2023 among Test-playing nations.

Most runs in five consecutive ODI innings

596 runs - Virat Kohli

537 runs - Babar Azam

532 runs - Sean Williams

529 runs - Matthew Hayden

515 runs - Fakhar Zaman

Most runs by a batter in ODIs in 2023 (Test-playing nations)

652 - Sean Williams (Zimbabwe), 7 matches

624 - Shubman Gill (India), 9 matches

533* - Harry Tector (Ireland), 14 matches

520 - Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), 8 matches

459 - Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), 11 matches

* Ireland are currently playing the USA in the 7th place match of the World Cup qualifiers

Zimbabwe will next take on Sri Lanka on Sunday, July 2.

