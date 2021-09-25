Follow us on Image Source : AP On this day in 2018: Thrilling Asia Cup tie against Afghanistan marked MS Dhoni's return as Team India captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a sensational return as Team India captain for a game against Afghanistan in the 2018 Asia Cup on this day. While the first-team captain Virat Kohli was rested for the tournament, vice-captain Rohit Sharma also didn't play in the game against Afghanistan as it was a dead rubber. As a result, MS Dhoni, one of the most celebrated cricket captains globally, walked out for the toss to the delight of many.

The match ended in a thrilling tie in Dubai as India, in the 253-run chase, were bowled out on 252. This was the only 36th tie in the history of ODIs.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan made a strong start courtesy Mohammad Shahzad, who scored 124 in the game. After opener Javed Ahmadi (5) was dismissed with team's score at 65, Afghanistan lost three more wickets in quick succession before Gulbadin Naib (15) and Mohammad Nabi (64) helped stabilise the innings.

Afghanistan ended at 252/8 in 50 overs.

KL Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) gave India a strong start in the run-chase, adding 110 runs for the opening wicket. Dinesh Karthik (44), too, played a key role at number three. However, India failed to capitalise on the strong start as the side lost quick wickets in the middle-order.

From 142/2 in 25.4 overs, India lost their next four wickets within 63 runs.

In the end, India needed seven runs in the final over, bowled by Rashid Khan. With only one wicket in hand, Ravindra Jadeja denied a single off the first ball, slammed a four and then took a single on the third ball. The no.11, Khaleel Ahmed then took a single again but Jadeja gave away his wicket on the final delivery.

With only a run to win, Jadeja slapped the delivery towards midwicket where he was caught by Najibullah Zadran