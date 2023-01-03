ODI World Cup 2023: Here's list of probable 20 shortlisted players by BCCI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India for upcoming ODI World Cup

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be organized in India in October and November. Team India has already started preparing for this mega tournament as the World Cup has returned to India after 12 years. BCCI has already shortlisted 20 players for the Indian squad. The final team for the World Cup will be selected from these players.

The following players are most likely to play:

There are some players who are experienced and have performed well recently and therefore are most likely to play the World Cup. The names include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. There will be a race among the remaining 15 players to make a place in the team.

Let's look at the probable players that the BCCI might have selected:

Batters

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer

Sanju Samson

KL Rahul

Ishan Kishan

Rishabh Pant

All-Rounders

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Umran Malik

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Shami

Apart from these players, BCCI can also think about some out of the box names like Deepak Hooda and Shikhar Dhawan for a successful World Cup campaign. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been out of the team for a long time due to injury and will want to make a brilliant return. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant who sustained severe injuries recently after the car accident and can be out of the team for a long time will also want to be fit before the mega event

