ODI World Cup 2023: Here's list of probable 20 shortlisted players by BCCI

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be organized in India in October and November. Team India has already started preparing for this mega tournament as the World Cup has returned to India after 12 years. BCCI has already shortlisted 20 players for the Indian squad. The final team for the World Cup will be selected from these players.
The following players are most likely to play:
There are some players who are experienced and have performed well recently and therefore are most likely to play the World Cup. The names include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah. There will be a race among the remaining 15 players to make a place in the team.
Let's look at the probable players that the BCCI might have selected:
Batters
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Shreyas Iyer
- Sanju Samson
- KL Rahul
- Ishan Kishan
- Rishabh Pant
All-Rounders
- Hardik Pandya
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Axar Patel
- Washington Sundar
Bowlers
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Arshdeep Singh
- Umran Malik
- Mohammed Siraj
- Mohammed Shami
Apart from these players, BCCI can also think about some out of the box names like Deepak Hooda and Shikhar Dhawan for a successful World Cup campaign. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been out of the team for a long time due to injury and will want to make a brilliant return. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant who sustained severe injuries recently after the car accident and can be out of the team for a long time will also want to be fit before the mega event