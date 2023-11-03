NZ vs PAK Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play in World Cup's 35th match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson and Babar Azam in training during World Cup 2023

New Zealand (NZ) are set to clash against Pakistan (PAK) in the very crucial World Cup 2023 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, November 4. Both teams remain in the hunt for the semifinal qualification and a potential will boost their chances significantly.

Pakistan returned to winning ways after losing four consecutive games. They beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to register their third win of the tournament and need to win the remaining games to remain alive in the race for the semifinal. They have recorded four wins in their last five ODI encounters against New Zealand and are favourites to win this match.

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered a huge 190-run defeat against South Africa in their last match. They are placed in the fourth position in the points table with a positive net run rate but are facing various injury issues due to their bowling attack. Captain Kane Williamson is tipped to make a return from a thumb injury while in-form speedster Matt Henry is ruled out of the tournament entirely.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The surface at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. There is a strong weather forecast for rain during the game and the chances of a 50-over game are very slim. Batters usually enjoy high scores at this venue and fans can expect a thrilling encounter on Saturday. Captains are likely to prefer to bowl first as rain and DLS factors might impact the result of the game.

M Chinnaswamy​ Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 40

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 21

Average first innings score: 233

Average second innings score: 216

Highest total scored: 383/6 by India vs Australia

Highest score chased: 329/7 by Ireland vs England

Lowest total recorded: 114/10 by India Women vs South Africa Women

Lowest total defended: 166/4 by India vs England

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (vc & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan World Cup squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan (vc), Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali

