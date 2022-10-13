NZ vs PAK, Finals: Kane Williamson and co. look to better Babar and his troops ahead of T20 World Cup | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand take on Pakistan in the finals

Highlights With 219 runs Devon Conway is the leading run scorer of the series so far

With 79 runs off 53 balls, Babar Azam has the highest individual scorer of the series

With 7 wickets from 4 matches Mohammad Wasim Jr is the highest wicket taker so far

NZ vs PAK, Finals: Much ahead of the T20 World Cup, it is time for New Zealand and Pakistan to lock horns in a final. In the tri-series which is being contested by Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, Babar Azam and his troops will compete for the trophy against Kane William's Kiwis. As far as the World Cup is concerned, this certain series wouldn't matter but it would certainly give a considerable amount of boost to their World Cup campaign.

This is the last match these two teams are playing before they head into the all-important T20 World Cup. Pakistan crashed out of the semi-final last year and New Zealand went down to Australia in the all-important final. The Kiwis are heading into this match with three straight victories and they will want to continue with their winning momentum. They certainly have ticked most of their boxes and as far as the finals are concerned, they will certainly start as favourites to win the tournament.

On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side have loads of problems to address. Their explosive top order which has the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is followed by an inexperienced middle order that crumbles under pressure, the Pakistan selectors in the past have faced a lot of criticism of assembling a team that has a weak batting unit, but as far as their bowling is concerned, they might fill the void and better their chances of winning.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee(c), Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Blair Tickner

