Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rachin Ravindra, pacers put New Zealand on top on Day 3 with a miraculous fightback in 2nd Test vs Australia

Rachin Ravindra, pacers put New Zealand on top on Day 3 with a miraculous fightback in 2nd Test vs Australia

New Zealand's fightback that started on Day 2 transformed into a full-blown dominance on the third day of the second and final Test against Australia as the Kiwis were on top with the visitors still needing 202 runs to win. Rachin Ravindra was the star of the show with the bat for the Kiwis.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2024 15:13 IST
New Zealand fought back on Day 3 of the second Test against
Image Source : GETTY New Zealand fought back on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia nicely to be in a prime position to draw the two-match series

New Zealand, after what could have been a repeat of the first Test after the opening day in Christchurch, have fought back well and strongly to find themselves in the driver's seat to not only win the second match but also level the series 1-1. The whole fightback began with the ball when Matt Henry picked up a 7-fer with the ball on Day 2 and then Tom Latham and Kane Williamson followed it up with the bat. Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell continued it on Day 3 as New Zealand ended up setting up a strong target of 279 runs to win for the Australian side.

The day started with Latham continuing on his good work done on Day 2 and added a few more runs with Rachin Ravindra before the latter combined for a 123-run stand with Daryl Mitchell. Two of the stars across formats for New Zealand in the last six months frustrated the Australians for over a session as they not only helped their side build a solid lead but also got them into a position from where they could really bat the visitors out of the game. 

Ravindra smashed his half-century, Mitchell reached his milestone too and the body language of the Australian team summed up the game situation before Josh Hazlewood broke through with the wicket of the latter. The Kiwis underwent a mini-collapse losing three wickets within three overs before another partnership between Glenn Phillips and Scott Kuggeleijn resurrected the team's innings.

Ultimately, skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon finished off the innings but Kuggeleijn's quickfire 44 ensured that the Kiwis had a strong lead.

Related Stories
India reclaim No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Team Rankings

India reclaim No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Team Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh react to Rohit Sharma's 'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande' post

Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh react to Rohit Sharma's 'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande' post

IPL chairman confirms mega auction ahead of 2025 edition: Report

IPL chairman confirms mega auction ahead of 2025 edition: Report

Steve Smith's poor run as an opener continued, Marnus Labuschagne couldn't utilise one life he got and Australia were down on their haunches. Matt Henry and Ben Sears breathed fire as the Kiwis had Australia on the mat at 34/4 before the duo of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head played their natural game to fight fire with fire.

The duo has already shared an unbeaten 43-run stand in less than 10 overs and both will be key if Australia have to chase down 202 more runs that are required.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement