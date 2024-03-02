Keeper-batter Glenn Phillips takes first fifer at home by NZ spinner in 15 years as Australia collapse to 164

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Glenn Phillips registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests helping New Zealand bowl out Australia for 164 in the second innings

After falling behind the game quite a lot on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia, New Zealand made a little comeback with the ball on the third day with all-rounder Glenn Phillips shining with the ball. Phillips, who was once a wicketkeeper, has transformed into a part-time off-spinner and quite lethal at that given he made Australia collapse from 127/4 to 164 all out. Phillips registered his maiden five-wicket haul in Test matches and it was the first one by a New Zealand spinner at home in 15 years.

Phillips began his wicket-taking spree with the big scalp of Usman Khawaja on Day 3 morning getting the veteran left-hander stumped. The first innings hero for Australia Cameron Green and Travis Head looked like making matters worse for New Zealand with a rapid 46-run partnership before Phillips ran through the middle order. Phillips dismissed Head and Mitchell Marsh off consecutive deliveries before getting rid of Alex Carey and then Green to complete a magnificent fifer.

Matt Henry with a couple of wickets at the end helped New Zealand bowl out Australia under 200. For Phillips, it hadn't sunk in yet as he spoke after the innings mentioning that it was a dream come true moment for him. "It's an absolute dream come true. I never thought it would be in home conditions ... to be able to take a fifer. I definitely thought it was going to be more in the subcontinent. It's a pretty surreal moment for me at the moment," Phillips said talking to the broadcaster.

The last time a Kiwi spinner took a five-wicket haul at home was back in December 2008 when Jeetan Patel registered figures of 5/110 in Napier.

New Zealand still have a pretty hard task ahead of them to win the clash as they need to chase down a target of 369 runs. The Black Caps have already lost two wickets and even though there are a couple of days remaining,, Australia are currently on top despite Phillips' fifer.