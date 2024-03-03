India move to the top of WTC points table after Australia beat New Zealand in 1st Test in Wellington

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Team India has moved to the top of the World Test Championship points table after Australia beat New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against New Zealand with a handsome 172-run win at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Cameron Green's magnificent unbeaten 174 and Nathan Lyon's 10-wicket haul in the match including a six-fer in the second innings, helped Australia beat their trans-Tasman rivals in the series opener. Australia's win helped India sneak to the top of the table in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Australia's win meant New Zealand now have 36 points in five matches, reducing their points percentage (PCT) to 60, below India's 64.58. And, despite the win, Australia stayed in third place on the table, even though their PCT went up from 55 to 59.09. The rest of the table remained the same. India have now a real opportunity to extend their lead at the top as if they win the five-match Test series finale against England in Dharamsala, their PCT will reach 68.51. In that case, India will remain at the top even if New Zealand win the second Test in Christchurch.

WTC Points Table

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 India 8 5 2 1 62 64.58 2 New Zealand 5 3 2 0 36 60.00 3 India 11 7 3 1 78 59.09 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7 South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 8 South Africa 9 3 5 1 21 19.44 9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

New Zealand threw away a golden opportunity with both bat and ball after having Australia nine down for 267 in the first innings. Green slammed only his second Test century and went on to stitch a match-turning 116-run partnership with Nathan Lyon. Australia's score all of a sudden was 383 and New Zealand succumbed to pressure. Apart from Glenn Phillips, no Kiwi batter could apply himself as the ball started to turn from the second day itself with Lyon getting four New Zealand batters out.

New Zealand fought back with the ball but conceding a 204-run lead already in the first innings didn't help New Zealand's cause and eventually, they were shot out for 196 in the fourth innings despite Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's grind. This is the 11th consecutive Test where New Zealand haven't been able to beat Australia at home with this being the 10th loss and one match being a draw since the win in 1993.