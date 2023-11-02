Not left-arm pace, Sri Lankan veteran is Rohit Sharma's biggest nemesis in ODIs, check surprising record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma.

India and Sri Lanka are all set to have a crack at each other in the 33rd match of World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two Asian giants are having completely different campaigns with India dominating on one hand and Sri Lanka fighting to survive for semis on the other. As the Men in Blue step onto the field for their 7th match in the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma will look to improve on a tough record against him.

Rohit Sharma's success against Sri Lanka is the worst-kept secret. The Indian captain has hit 1860 runs against the Lankan Lions. He has also smoked two of his three ODI double-centuries against the Southern neighbours. But his record against a Sri Lankan veteran seems to remain hidden. While he has been troubled by left-arm pacers in recent times, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews has got the wicket of the Indian opener for the most number of times in ODIs. Rohit has faced the Lankan veteran in 20 innings and has scored 103 runs against him. He has given his wicket to Mathews 7 times in the 50-over cricket. Sharma averages 14.71 strikes at 58.85 against Mathews.

Bowlers to dismiss Rohit most number of times in ODIs

Angelo Mathews - 7 times

Morne Morkel - 5 times

Tim Southee - 5 times

Nuwan Kulasekara - 4 times

Kemar Roach - 4 times

Rohit Sharma is in sublime touch in the ODI World Cup 2023. He has hit three fifty-plus scores in the six matches which also include a blistering 131 against Afghanistan. Sharma's new approach of playing risk-free cricket at the beginning of India's innings has benefitted a lot to batters who follow him. "Rohit has been batting exceptionally well and he’s been all guns blazing, especially while chasing. And I think that’s giving us the right momentum. And then it’s easier for the batsmen who are coming in when the run rate is around four or five in chasing," Gill said after India's win over Bangladesh in Pune.

