Next ICC chairman shouldn't be from 'Big Three': Ehsan Mani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani feels that the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) should not come from any of the "Big Three" boards.

On July 1 this year, Shashank Manohar stepped down from the post of ICC chairman after twin two-year tenures at the helm. Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja has assumed the responsibilities of the chairperson until a successor is elected.

According to Mani, it would be "healthier" if someone from other board now leads the ICC because of the "politics introduced" by Cricket Australia, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier.

"It's unfortunate it has taken so long," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mani as telling the Forbes about the delay. "The politics introduced by Australia, England and India in 2014 to protect their positions - now they are struggling to unwind it because it doesn't suit them anymore.

"It would be healthier to have someone (the chairperson) not from the 'big three'," he added.

The PCB chairman, who served as ICC chairman from 2003 to 2006, however ruled himself out as a candidate.

"There is a huge problem of conflict of interest on the board," Mani said. "I've never seen that before, not in 17 years. This sort of conflict of interest is not transparent. The ICC is crying out for more independent directors."

Earlier, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had backed current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to put forward his candidature for the post of ICC chairman, saying it will be good for the country to have their representation in the top management of the ICC.

"I am not privy to what Sourav Ganguly is thinking. But yes, it will be good if India can have their representation in the top management of the ICC," Gambhir had told IANS. "India deserves democratic representation in the ICC," he stressed.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith had also supported Ganguly to take over as ICC chairman.

