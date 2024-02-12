New Zealand vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch NZ vs SA 2nd Test on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second Test in Hamilton

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second Test in Hamilton starting Tuesday, February 13 with an aim to seal the series. Clearly a much stronger outfit, New Zealand swatted aside the depleted Proteas side by 281 runs in the series opener in Tauranga with Kane Williamson smashing a couple of centuries while Rachin Ravindra scoring a career-best 240. The gap between the two teams is visible and the task these young South African players have been put into, is looking tougher by the day.

Head coach Shukri Conrad admitted that the first Test was a wake-up call but does this team has enough in the tank to take on this New Zealand team? One factor that has made the Kiwis lighter a bit is the absence of Daryl Mitchell and without him, if the young Proteas bowlers are able to dent the hosts early, there is a chance for them to put up some show and this is all they can do - hope.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test match between New Zealand and South Africa will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on Tuesday, February 13. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast for the game on TV in India, however, the streaming of the second Test will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee(c), Neil Wagner, William ORourke

South Africa: Edward Moore, Neil Brand(c), Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, David Bedingham, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin(w), Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Dane Piedt, Khaya Zondo, Shaun von Berg