New Zealand vs Australia Live: When and where to watch NZ vs AUS Test series on TV and streaming in India?

Image Source : GETTY New Zealand will take on Australia in a two-match Test series starting February 29 in Wellington

New Zealand will host Australia in a two-match Test series starting Thursday, February 29 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. This is the first time Australia will be playing a Test series in New Zealand in eight years. For the home side, this is an opportunity to end the drought of Test wins against Australia on home soil of 31 years as they look to continue their winning run in the current World Test Championship cycle.

New Zealand will be without their key pacer Kyle Jamieson but William O'Rourke on his debut against South Africa showed that he is ready for international cricket. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell will be back but Devon Conway has been ruled out due to a finger injury. Australia have already announced their playing XI with the same team that played against the West Indies and will start as favourites despite the close loss at Gabba.

When and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The first Test between New Zealand and Australia will kick off at 3:30 AM IST every day starting Thursday, February 29 till March 4. Unfortunately, the NZ vs AUS Test series will not have broadcast on TV in India but the matches will be available to stream live on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. The second Test match in Christchurch will begin on Friday, March 8.

Squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc