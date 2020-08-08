New Zealand could have hosted World Cup in 2021 but we support ICC's decision to postpone it: Sports minister

Image Source : GETTY New Zealand were to host the women's ODI World Cup next year

New Zealand could have hosted the women's ODI World Cup next year as scheduled but it supports ICC's decision to postpone the showpiece event to 2022, country's sports minister Grant Robertson said on Saturday.

The ICC on Friday deferred next year's 50-over women's World Cup in New Zealand until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally.

"This is obviously a disappointing decision for cricket players and fans around the world and for the White Ferns and their supporters here at home," Robertson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"The disruption caused by Covid-19 around the world has meant no international women's cricket has been played and many teams will struggle to even come together to train in the foreseeable future.

"The organising committee in New Zealand has been working with the government to ensure a safe and enjoyable tournament could be played. We could have done it in 2021, but now we will look to 2022. As a government we have reiterated our commitment to supporting the tournament."

The apex body also retained India's hosting rights of the 2021 T20 World Cup and said that Australia will conduct this year's postponed edition in 2022.

This year's edition had to been postponed because of the raging pandemic, which has severely impacted all sports calendars globally.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage