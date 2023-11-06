New Zealand announce strong squad for Bangladesh Test series, Mitchell Santner returns after 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson and Tim Southee during Test against Sri Lanka in December 18

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the men's squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh on Monday, November 6. New Zealand are set to tour Bangladesh in a multi-format series starting on November 28 and have named a strong squad with some surprise inclusions.

The star spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner has returned to the red-ball team after a gap of two years and joins the heavy spin attack of Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips.

Santner has been the team's best bowler in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with 14 wickets in eight innings. Bangladesh pitches are custom to support spin and the management is looking to count on Santner's experience in sub-continent conditions.

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh,” BLACKCAPS selector Sam Wells said. "With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series. Mitch had a strong back half of the Plunket Shield campaign last summer and has made good strides in his red-ball bowling. He brings a wealth of experience in sub-continent conditions and adds depth to the batting line-up as a genuine allrounder."

Glenn Phillips also returns to Test cricket having missed the team's last assignment against Sri Lanka at home in March and April 2023. Michael Bracewell (injured), Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner and Scott Kuggeleijn are five players excluded from the previous Test squad.

"Michael Bracewell was unavailable for selection as he continues his recovery from a ruptured Achilles. Trent Boult was not considered for selection after making himself unavailable for the tour," Wells added.

Bangladesh host the Kiwis in two Tests, two ODIs and a three-match T20I series at home. New Zealand head coach Gary Stead will not be part of his tour as he is set to travel home to prepare for the summer series. Luke Ronchi will be leading the team for this tour with Jacob Oram, Saqlain Mushtaq and Daniel Flynn as part of the support staff.

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Latest Cricket News