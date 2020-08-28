Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand announce 17-member women's squad for Australia series; Satterthwaite returns

New Zealand have announced their 17-member women's squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia in which they have handed a maiden call-up to Wellington Blaze leg-spinner Deanna Doughty.

Amy Satterthwaite, who was on a maternity leave, and all-rounder Jess Watkin, who last played in 2018, also makes a return and will bolster the top-order batting for the three ODIs and as many T20Is to be played in Brisbane.

All matches are set to be played at Allan Border Field and the team will observe "strict isolation protocols" on arrival into Australia and upon returning to New Zealand.

Leigh Kasperek, who's currently in the UK, was unavailable for selection due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Anna Peterson was unavailable for selection owing to personal reasons.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said the team, which will leave for Australia on September 9, was absolutely buzzing at the prospect of getting back on the park.

"The team is extremely thankful to all those involved in making this tour a reality," said Devine. "We hope the upcoming ODI and T20I matches can excite and entertain people in what's been a tough time for everyone."

Head coach Bob Carter said the selections of Doughty and Watkin reflect strong performances in domestic competition.

"We welcome Dee and Jess into the environment and we're looking forward to working with them over an extended tour period," said Carter. "We are also thrilled to have Amy back fit and ready to play. She has a proven record at the top of the order and has scored heavily against Australia in the past so her experience will be invaluable."

The first T20I will be played on September 26, followed by the remaining two games on 27 and 30th. The ODIs will be played on October 3, 5 and 7.

Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage