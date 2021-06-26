Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/BLACKCAPS 'Where's the mace?': Neil Wagner narrates reception upon arrival in New Zealand

New Zealand's cricket team returned to their country after becoming the first-ever World Test Champions, defeating India in the final of the tournament on June 23.

The Kiwis secured a dominant eight-wicket victory against Virat Kohli's men in Southampton, winning their only second ICC title after the KnockOut Trophy in 2000.

New Zealand's premier left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who played a key role with his consistent short-pitched deliveries to unsettle the Indian batsmen, has now narrated the reception the team received upon reaching the country.

"I don't think I have ever walked into customs and got greeted the way we did," Wagner told ESPNCricinfo.

"Everyone was like straightaway: 'Congratulations!' Pretty happy, [they] grabbed our passports and all they wanted to ask was 'Where's the mace? Where's the mace?' Obviously, when they saw it, the smiles on their faces and what it brought to them, it sort of hit home pretty hard what it meant to people back home and obviously getting across the line, winning a Test Championship final, and bringing that trophy back like that."

Wagner said that due to COVID protocols, the Test mace couldn't be handed over to the security personnel, but they did take photos with it from a distance.

"Seeing even police officers stopping and wanting to have a photo from a distance with it. Like I said, it's a pity that it's Covid times and you can't hug around these guys and pose for a photo and you know, obviously, give something back to them, too, but it was nice to see the smile on everyone's faces and how jubilant they were to receive us and getting on the bus.

There were cameras outside and people waving and yeah obviously just being very happy about what we were able to achieve. I think it definitely hit the boys hard what it has meant to everyone and around," said Wagner.