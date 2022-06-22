NED vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Injured Morgan misses out on final match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Eoin Morgan injured

English captain Eoin Morgan will not be a part of England's third ODI against netherlands on Wednesday owing to a "tight groin". In Morgan's absence, vice-captain Jos Buttler has been entrusted to lead the side who will look for the full bounty and will want to clean sweep Netherlands. With form and fitness not on his side, the concern over Morgan leading the English side in the 2023 World Cup still seems a very doubtful proposition as of now.

On couple of occasions, Morgan has acknowledged the fact that he has been in a bad run but still believes that he has a lot of cricket left in him and his leadership traits can fetch him and England another white ball World Cup victory. As far as England's current tour to Netherlands is concerned, captain Morgan finished with no runs and two dismissals from the eight balls he faced. Lately Morgan has been plagued with some fitness related issues and this is making matters even more worse for him to justify his place in the star-studded English eleven.

Opening up on his fitness related issues Morgan has said that he plans to rest on some of England's international fixtures as he is extremely sceptical of playing matches on consecutive days. Abiding to this, Morgan has consciously missed few matches in the T20 Blast for Middlesex after suffering a thigh injury during the T20I series in Barbados earlier this year. The English skipper though wanted to play all the games in the ongoing Netherlands series but his groin injury made matters worst for him. Buttler who has been Morgan's wingman will take the charge and lead England against the dutch on Wednesday.