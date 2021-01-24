Nathan Lyon tried to intimidate me, says Shubman Gill

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Shubman Gill batting.

After a successful Test debut Down Under, Indian batting prodigy Shubman Gill is oozing confidence as team's answer for a settled opener in Test cricket.

While the 21-year-old batsman showed glimpses of his form during the tour games, it was his debut innings at Boxing Day Test that sent ripples around the cricket world.

The ease runs flowed from his bat in a 65-ball 45 innings, forcing cricket experts and fans alike to take notice.

He carried his rich form and technique in the third Test, subsequently scoring his first half century. However, the match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground became infamous for crowd's behaviour, who were accused of racial slurs aimed at Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Remembering the entire saga, Gill recalled how even Oz players tried to intimidate him by sledging but he trusted his instincts and got over it.

"Nathan Lyon tried to intimidate me, but I kept my cool, remained calm. I wanted my bat to do the talking," Gill told Hindustan Times. "The team never got intimidated by the sledging. Siraj paaji is a great guy. He performed so well, didn’t get affected by any such incident while bowling.

"He gave his best on the field despite his father’s demise and the spectators making remarks at him."