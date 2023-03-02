Nathan Lyon leaves behind Anil Kumble to take most wickets in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon celebrates

On the second day of the third Test match between Australia and India on Thursday, Nathan Lyon scripted history to top the list of highest wicket-takers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Lyon took 7 wickets in the second innings to reach the feat.

After dismissing Umesh Yadav, Lyon scalped his 112th wicket in Tests against India and topped the list by replacing Anil Kumble. Kumble had taken 111 wickets in the 38 innings played. On the other hand, it took Lyon 46 innings to become the cricketer with the most wickets in BGT.

Image Source : GETTYLyon dismisses KS Bharat

Following is the list of the top 5 wicket-takers in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 112 wickets (46 innings)

Anil Kumble (India) - 111 wickets (38 innings)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 106 wickets (39 innings)

Harbhajan Singh (India) - 95 wickets (35 innings)

Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 84 wickets (27 innings)

In the match Lyon ended with his career-best bowling figures of 8-64. Lyon's best bowling figures (8-50) in his Test career came in the year 2017 against India. In the second innings of India, Lyon took crucial wickets of players including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Day 2 of teh Test ended with India being bundled out for 163 runs and registered a lead of 75 runs with Pujara scoring 59 runs. Australia who have the upper hand in the match and will want to win the third-Test of the four match series which India is leading by 2-0.

What is the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Between 1947-48 and 1991-92, India and Australia played 50 Tests across 12 series. Following this, the tournament was named after the two legendary players Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border.

When was the first edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played?

The first edition was played in 1996-97.

Latest Cricket News