Former India pacer Munaf Patel joins Kandy Tuskers in Lankan Premier League

Former India fast bowler has signed a contract to play for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that begins on November 26.

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2020 21:59 IST
Munaf Patel
Image Source : PTI

File photo of Munaf Patel.

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to play for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that begins on November 26.

The right-arm bowler, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team will play alongside former India teammate Irfan Pathan in the tournament that runs till December 16.

"Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to @KandyTuskers," the LPL tweeted on Tuesday.

Patel has played 13 Test matches, 70 One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. He has also played 63 Indian Premier League games for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions, picking 74 wickets.

Other than Patel and Pathan, Manpreet Gony is the third Indian who will play in the league although he will represent Colombo Kings.

A total of five teams -- Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna -- will play 23 matches in 21 days.

