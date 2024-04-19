Friday, April 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mumbai Indians leave Gujarat Titans behind on IPL 2024 points table after win over Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians leave Gujarat Titans behind on IPL 2024 points table after win over Punjab Kings

Mumbai's net run rate (NRR) -0.133 still needs a lot of improvement. They have the same number of points as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who are fifth on the IPL 2024 points table but are behind them because of their net run rate.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 7:04 IST
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings.
Image Source : AP Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have returned to winning ways and are looking to leave the early failures behind them in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Mumbai earned two crucial points against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday (April 18) and have now climbed to the seventh spot on the points table.

MI have aggregated six points after three wins in seven games and they are ahead of Gujarat Titans on the ladder. 

There are four teams who have six points and they are separated on the points table by their respective net run rates. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are at the top among these four units because of their positive net run rate (0.038).

Delhi Capitals, who registered an impressive victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (April 17) are sixth behind LSG with a net run rate of -0.074. Titans are eighth with a net run rate of -1.303.

Punjab and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take up the bottom two spots. With two wins in seven games, Punjab Kings are ninth whereas RCB who have just won a single game in the season so far are at the bottom.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are comfortably placed at the top of the ladder with six wins in seven games.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Ranking Teams Matches Wins  Losses Points NRR (Net run rate)
1. Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 0.677
2. Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 1.399
3. Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 0.726
4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 0.502
5. Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 0.038
6. Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 6 -0.074
7. Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133
8. Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 6 -1.303
9. Punjab Kings 7 2 5 4 -0.251
10. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement