Tuesday, November 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mumbai Indians' 34-year-old star completes 1000 wickets in competitive cricket

Mumbai Indians' 34-year-old star completes 1000 wickets in competitive cricket

Mumbai Indians released 11 players on retention day announcement. They have retained 15 players and traded in Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd. MI's 34-year-old bowler has achieved a big milestone of picking 1000 wickets in competitive cricket.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2023 11:24 IST
Mumbai Indians, Piyush Chawla
Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians team players.

Mumbai Indians are gearing up for the upcoming season of IPL. MI have recently traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans as part of an all-cash deal. However, as they look to build a stronger team for the upcoming season, one of their key bowlers has achieved a historic milestone.

MI's veteran star Piyush Chawla has achieved a huge milestone of scalping 1000 wickets in his competitive cricket. Chawla registered the record while playing for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. The 34-year-old veteran took the wicket of Kamsha Yangto to add the 1000th wicket to his tally. He ended the game with figures of 3/30.

Mumbai Indians shared the record on their social media. "MEGA MILESTONE - 1001* Wickets for PC bhai!" MI wrote in a post on X.

Piyush Chawla's stellar career performance

The veteran leggie has been playing competitive cricket since 2005, the year when he played in both First-class as well as List-A games. Chawla has taken 445 wickets in First-class cricket, 254 in List A cricket and 302 in T20 cricket. His tally stands at 1001 wickets. 

Notably, these wickets also include the International scalps that he has done. Chawla has played 35 International games - 25 in ODIs, 7 in T20Is and 3 in Tests. He has 32 wickets in Tests, 4 in T20Is and 7 in the 50-over International format.

Chawla is set to be seen in action during the IPL 2024 for MI as he was retained by the five-time champions. He was picked by them in February 2021.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News