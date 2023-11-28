Mumbai Indians' 34-year-old star completes 1000 wickets in competitive cricket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians team players.

Mumbai Indians are gearing up for the upcoming season of IPL. MI have recently traded Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans as part of an all-cash deal. However, as they look to build a stronger team for the upcoming season, one of their key bowlers has achieved a historic milestone.

MI's veteran star Piyush Chawla has achieved a huge milestone of scalping 1000 wickets in his competitive cricket. Chawla registered the record while playing for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare trophy against Arunachal Pradesh. The 34-year-old veteran took the wicket of Kamsha Yangto to add the 1000th wicket to his tally. He ended the game with figures of 3/30.

Mumbai Indians shared the record on their social media. "MEGA MILESTONE - 1001* Wickets for PC bhai!" MI wrote in a post on X.

Piyush Chawla's stellar career performance

The veteran leggie has been playing competitive cricket since 2005, the year when he played in both First-class as well as List-A games. Chawla has taken 445 wickets in First-class cricket, 254 in List A cricket and 302 in T20 cricket. His tally stands at 1001 wickets.

Notably, these wickets also include the International scalps that he has done. Chawla has played 35 International games - 25 in ODIs, 7 in T20Is and 3 in Tests. He has 32 wickets in Tests, 4 in T20Is and 7 in the 50-over International format.

Chawla is set to be seen in action during the IPL 2024 for MI as he was retained by the five-time champions. He was picked by them in February 2021.

