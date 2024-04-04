Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
  Mumbai court directs police to investigate molestation accusation against Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai court directs police to investigate molestation accusation against Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw was not included in Delhi Capitals' (DC) playing XI during the team's season opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was asked to open in the game against Chennai Super Kings and the right-hander scored a quick-fire 43 off 27 balls in Delhi's 20-run win.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2024 9:53 IST
Prithvi Shaw.
Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw.

A court in Mumbai has asked the police to take cognizance of social media influencer Sapna Gill's complaint of molestation against India cricketer and a member of Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw.

However, the court dismissed Sapna's plea, requesting action against the police for not filing an FIR (First Information Report) against the Delhi Capitals opener based on her complaint.

The Metropolitan Magistrate SC Tayde has urged the police to submit the report of its investigation by June 19.

More to follow......

