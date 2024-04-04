Mumbai court directs police to investigate molestation accusation against Prithvi Shaw

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw.

A court in Mumbai has asked the police to take cognizance of social media influencer Sapna Gill's complaint of molestation against India cricketer and a member of Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw.

However, the court dismissed Sapna's plea, requesting action against the police for not filing an FIR (First Information Report) against the Delhi Capitals opener based on her complaint.

The Metropolitan Magistrate SC Tayde has urged the police to submit the report of its investigation by June 19.

