MSD Birthday: larger-than-life celebration for larger-than-life cricketer

When it comes to the most successful skipper of all time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his fans celebrate him in a way that is larger than life. Dhoni does not play international cricket now, but not even for a day do his fans forget to celebrate him or his achievements in international cricket. According to MS Dhoni's fans, if cricket is a religion then Dhoni is their God, that is the stature of MS Dhoni.

The boy from Ranchi who started to play cricket for fun went on to achieve heights in the game that no other skipper in history has. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart is the only captain in the history of the game to win three major ICC events which include the Champions Trophy (2013), the T20 World Cup (2007), and the fabled ICC ODI World Cup (2011). The six with which he sealed the match will always remain fresh in the memories of Indian cricket fans and every cricket lover all across the globe.

The Indian legend turns 41 on July 7, 2022, Thursday and his fans all across the globe have started their celebrations for his birthday. This time his fans have ensured that they make his birthday special and have a 41 feet cutout made to honor the ex-India captain in Vijayawada. The huge cutout depicts Dhoni hitting that legendary six in the 2011 World Cup final which he played against Nuwan Kulasekara.

"Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lift the World Cup after 28 years and it is an Indian captain, who has been magnificent in the night of the finals", gasped former Indian coach Ravi Shastri when MSD played this shot and sealed the World Cup victory for team India.

As per reports, the former India captain is now in London where he will celebrate his 41st birthday along with his family.