MS Dhoni unveils new Chennai Super Kings jersey for IPL 2021, features camouflage as tribute to armed forces

MS Dhoni on Wednesday revealed Chennai Super Kings' new jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scheduled to start from April 9.

"Thala Dharisanam!" wrote the Chennai outfit while sharing a clip where Dhoni can be seen revealing a revamped yellow jersey with a camouflage design on the shoulders. Dhoni also urged the CSK fans to start the whistles.

The Chennai franchise, set to play five of their matches in Mumbai in IPL 2021, will be shifting their ongoing training camp from Chennai to Mumbai ahead of the start of the new season. With no home advantage for any of the eight teams in IPL this season, CSK players will be joining the rest of their teammates in Mumbai.

CSK did not fare well in the last IPL, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time ever. Dhoni himself had a below-par season with the bat, managing to score just 200 runs in 14 games at an average of 25. Dhoni, however, had made it clear in CSK's last IPL 2020 fixture that it was 'definitely not' his last appearance in the yellow jersey.

After Dhoni hung up his boots on a 16-year illustrious career for India, fans had hoped to see greater things in the IPL 2020. Following a mediocre in the UAE, the three-time champions will be hoping to turn things around this year, with multiple additions to their squad.

During the recent mini-auction earlier this year, CSK picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 lakh). The Yellow Army also got hold of Tamil Nadu batsman C Hari Nishaanth, Harishankar Reddy and Bhagath Varma (all for INR 20 lakh).

While IPL 2021 is set to start from April 9 in Chennai, Dhoni-led CSK will begin their campaign an evening later when they take on the previous season's runner-up, Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai will be playing their first five games in Mumbai, before playing their next four at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla.