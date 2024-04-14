WATCH | MS Dhoni smashes Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes in MI vs CSK clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL MS Dhoni in the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 game on April 14, 2024

Chennai Super Kings posted 206 against Mumbai Indians in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube recorded big fifties but MS Dhoni stole the limelight in the last over by smashing 20* off just 4 balls.

CSK legend entered Wankhede Stadium in the last over and smashed three consecutive sixes off Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya to entertain the crowd. Dhoni's finishing boosted CSK to a challenging total of 206/4 in 20 overs after being forced to bat first.

Dhoni, playing in his 250th game for Chennai Super Kings, also became the only second player to record 5,000 runs for the franchise after his first six off Hardik. Dhoni now boasts 5,016 runs in 250 matches at a strike rate of 138.48 for Chennai.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

