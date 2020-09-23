IPL 2020: MS Dhoni made captaincy errors against Rajasthan Royals, feels Rameez Raza

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR's Sanju Samson hits a six as CSK skipper MS Dhoni looks on in Sharjah on Tuesday.

While the indian cricket fans are still getting over the flamboyant display by Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson — who resorted to classic cricket shot to churn out a 32-ball 74 in win over Chennai Super kings —former Pakistan cricketer Rameez Raja felt that experienced CSK skipper made some technical errors in the match at Sharjah on Tuesday.

While Sanju ripped apart pacers and spinners alike in the game, Ramiz felt Piyush Chawla shouldn’t have been given the second consecutive over when Sanju and Steve Smith were in the middle.

Stat-wise, four of nine sixes by the 25-year-old right-hander came in the seventh and ninth over bowled by the veteran leg spinner while Smith shot two sixes and a boundary in that space.

“He (Samson) alone scored 50 runs against Piyush Chawla and took on Ravindra Jadeja too and because of him Royals won. CSK I think made some errors. When Piyush Chawla went for runs, he should have been removed because he was bowling half volleys. This allowed Sanju to get into the rhythm. So that was a technical error,” Rameez said on his YouTube channel.

The 58-year-old batsman also felt that MSD probably undermine his abilities by not coming up the order and missed on a good opportunity to find some form by playing big innings.

“Also MS needs to bat up the order since experience, class, quality and temperament was needed while chasing such a huge target. Maybe MS is still underselling himself and not warmed up for big innings. But this was a nothing-to-lose situation and MS could have backed himself,” Raja said.

Further impressed by Samson, Ramiz said he saw glimpses on Rohit Sharma in him as he was like smooth-running Rolls Royce.

“Sanju Samson showed his class and quality. He is a crowd-puller when he plays like this, he has Rohit Sharma like lazy elegance in him, picks the bowl early. He played with a straight bat and made the spinners weep. He is really like Rohit Sharma when he plays he is like a Rolls Royce which moves smoothly on the road,” he said.

