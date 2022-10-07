MS Dhoni's Mysore wax statue sends Twitter in meltdown, says made by same artist who worked on Adipurush

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore

Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka’s Mysore unveiled a statue of MS Dhoni and while it can be called an honest attempt, netizens were quick to express their views, and most of them weren't really encouraging.

People trolled the statue left-right and centre. Here is how the wax statue looks and the best reactions on it so far. Enjoy!

Recentlly, in a brand promotion, Dhoni launched Oreo again in India. The brand was earlier launched in 2011 and India won the World Cup that year. In the brand promotion, the veteran CSK player Dhoni linked the brand's previous launch and the World Cup win to the current scenario. He said "Oreo was launched in 2011 and India won the World Cup in 2011. This year there is another World Cup and if Oreo can launch again...,"Dhoni paused while the crowd repeated, "India can win the World Cup again."

Dhoni further reflected other similarities between the 2011 World Cup winning time and the current time of launching the biscuit brand. He said that the team's jersey is also similar to the one in 2011 and his hair style is also similar to that of 2011, which indicates that India can win the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

"Same jersey, same hairstyle. I am bringing back 2011, you also bring. Because to create history, we need to recreate history," the 2011 World Cup-winning captain added and walked.

