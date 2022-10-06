Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER From Bat & Ball to Racket & Ball as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni reunite to roll back memories

Highlights Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni reunited for a shoot

The duo are often seen sharing time while they were part of the 2011 World Cup winning team

While Sachin is retired from the game, Dhoni continues to be part of the IPL setup

Former India captain MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar were seen getting reunited once again on Thursday, but not on the cricket field but tennis court. The two legends of Indian cricket were seen posting together as they got together for an advertisement shoot. But rather than the usual bat and ball, it was the racket and ball that took the center stage.

The snaps came into the limelight when MS Dhoni’s franchise Chennai Super Kings tweeted about the same. The tweet read, “7-10, set for some bottom-hand drives!”. The reunion had several fans come together and enjoy the reunion both Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have good fan following.

While the tennis game was slightly favoured, they are often seen enjoying their spell together. It was this company in 2011 that took India to its first World Cup success in ODI cricket since 1983. Under Dhoni’s leadership, India won multiple ICC tournaments while Tendulkar was the epicenter of the Indian team in the 2011 World Cup and ended as India’s highest scorer in the tournament with two hundreds.

Tennis also has a close connection for Sachin as he is often seen visiting the parks of Wimbledon in July and has shared close bonds with Roger Federer. While Sachin announced his retirement from the game in 2013, Federer announced his retirement last month. Both the players are the legends of their era and have achieved some unique accolades.

MS Dhoni on the flip side is the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies during his playing days and holds a unique accolade as well. He announced his retirement from the game international front in 2020 while he continues to be associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be leading the side in the 2023 season. The upcoming season could be his final season in the IPL as well.

