IPL 2020: Batting still a concern, says CSK skipper MS Dhoni after RCB loss

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni in action against RCB in Dubai on Saturday.

Following Chennai Super Kings' fifth loss of the season, team's skipper MS Dhoni said he is happy with team's bowling so far but admitted that their batting has been their Achilles heel with them failing to chase down another target in 38-run defeat in Dubai on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the CSK skipper said Virat Kohli's brilliance in the death overs in first innings was the only exception otherwise his bowlers were good.

"I think the last 4 overs when we were bowling (didn't go to plan), before that the bowlers had done a good job, we needed to close in nicely," Dhoni said.

However, he came down heavily on the batsmen, saying something is need to be done.

"Batting has been a bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. We can't keep turning up and it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen."

He further felt that team has often not scored well after the super overs and added that despite how hard he tries to encourage them, individual has to churn out performances themselves, as far as batting is concerned.

"Our batting has lacked a bit of you can say power more from the 6th over onwards, individuals get tentative and no matter how much confidence you are giving them, ultimately they have to have their own plan as to how to play. We have not been able to adapt and plan for bowlers bowling from 6-14 overs," he concluded.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage