MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir set Internet ablaze with warm gesture after CSK vs KKR game at Chepauk | WATCH

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir have been true servants of Indian cricket. The two have played significant roles in several victories of the national team. While Gambhir has retired from all forms of cricket and is in a support staff role, Dhoni is in the twilight of his IPL career after retiring from International cricket four years back.

Two long-time IPL rivals Dhoni and Gambhir were once again face-to-face with each other in the 22nd match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as CSK hosted KKR. The Super Kings ended KKR's three-game unbeaten run in IPL 2024 and steamrolled them on a slow-batting surface. After the match ended, Dhoni and Gambhir shared a warm hug and smiles with each other as the two teams did the post-match meet-up.

The video has gone viral on social media with several fans getting awestruck with the moment. Watch some of the reactions here.

CSK were too hot to handle for KKR, who came unbeaten into this match. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, which had almost nothing for the spinners in the initial two matches of the season, returned to its typical self of spin. Ravindra Jadeja reaped the rewards most with his mingy spell of 3/18 in four overs, which derailed the Knight Riders to a modest score of 137/9.

The crowd went bonkers when MS Dhoni came out to bat at the Chepauk for the first time in the season. Even captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had a 'nostalgic' moment. "Little nostalgic for me. Remember my first fifty in IPL, Mahi bhai was with me and we finished the match in the same situation," Gaikwad said after the match.

The crowd was all rooting for the Super Kings and the KKR captain Shreyas Iyer even found it hard to express himself after the game. "It's deafening out here, but I'll try to express. We got a phenomenal start in the powerplay, but we lost consecutive wickets. We weren't able to assess the conditions quickly after the powerplay, scoring runs wasn't easy. They (CSK) know the conditions pretty well, they bowled according to their plans. Wasn't easy (for the new batters) to go after them from the first ball. We were trying to construct the innings, but it didn't fall in place according to the plan," Iyer said after the game.