IPL 2020: SRH win toss & opt to bat; CSK's MS Dhoni brings in Rayudu for Ruturaj

Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat first after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday. CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who made three changes to the line up including Ambati Rayudu coming in for Ruturaj Gaikwad, also exuded similar sentiment saying he would have preferred to bat first on this surface as well.

Speaking after winning the toss, SRH skipper said, they have made no changes in the line up from the last game.

"We are gonna have a bat. Looks a nice wicket and we want to put runs on the board. We are a good side at defending and if all goes to plan, hopefully we can defend it. No changes for us," he said.

Meanwhile, MSD hoped the wicket won't slow down in the second innings as it has done in the past at the ground here.

"Hopefully the wicket won't slow down much. We got time at a very important juncture and it will also help us reflect what we need to change in batting and bowling. Momentum when it comes to batting is one of the key aspects. The length has been crucial and experience really plays in. Vijay, Ruturaj and Hazlewood make way for Rayudu, Shardul and Bravo," Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

