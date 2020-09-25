IPL 2020: MS Dhoni admits decision to bowl first vs DC backfired

Image Source : IPL 2020 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's CSK have now slumped to consecutive defeats in the Indian Premier League 2020 with Delhi Capitals handing them a 44-run drubbing in Dubai on Friday night.

Chennai Super Kings have now slumped to consecutive defeats in the Indian Premier League 2020 with Delhi Capitals handing them a 44-run drubbing in Dubai on Friday night.

MS Dhoni, who earlier decided to bowl first after winning the toss despite the fact that in the last two games here teams have lost while chasing. Dhoni said after the toss he expected dew to play a bigger role in the second innings and would like to bank on it.

However, it turned out to be not the case as CSK batsmen were never at ease against a disciplined bowling effort while MSD admitted that there was no dew at all.

“I don't think it was a good game for us. There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out,” he said at the post-match presentation.

The CSK captain further admits that the side missed the presence of batsman Ambati Rayudu, who was instrumental in victory over Mumbai Indians in season opener and has been out with injury ever since.

“Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game. That will give us the room to experiment with an extra bowler perhaps. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up,” Dhoni stressed.

He further added: “We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage