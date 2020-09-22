Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni at his vintage best despite CSK's loss against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni at his vintage best despite CSK's loss against Rajasthan Royals

Despite falling short of RR’s 217-run target by 16 runs, CSK’s MSD hits three back-to-back sixes in the final overs, one of which lands outside the stadium.lands on road outside the stadium.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 0:29 IST
ms dhoni csk ipl 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni might not have the joy of watching his team Chennai Super Kings post back-to-back victories in the Indian Premier League as they lost out to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs while chasing a record-breaking target of 217 set by their Wednesday’s opponent in Rajasthan Royals.

But the CSK skipper certainly would have enjoyed a vintage MSD moment when he shot a six straight out of the stadium in a desperate attempt to chase down unthinkable 217.

Related Stories

While the match saw 33 sixes, a record in IPL, it was still dwarfed by MSD’s special shot.

The incident happened at the fag end of the game when Dhoni shot three back-to-back sixes off English bowler Tom Curran, who helplessly saw one of the sixes go out of the stadium.

However by that time the match was out of CSK’s reach but MSD’s fans certainly took pleasure in the fact that their cricket icon can still go the distance at will. Dhoni finished the game at 29 not out of mere nine deliveries.

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker