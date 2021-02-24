Motera: All you need to know about the largest cricket stadium in the world

Image Source : TWITTER/RISHABHPANT17 As it gears up for the return of international action, let's take a look at the specifications of the new Motera Stadium.

The Motera Stadium is set to host its maiden international match after the revamp, which saw the stadium dethroning Melbourne Cricket Ground to become the largest in the sport.

The Motera Stadium can host 1,10,000 spectators, which is the largest among cricket stadiums, going past the 90,000-mark of the MCG in Australia.

The pink-ball Test between India and England will mark the 'debut' of revamped Motera in international cricket. As the stadium gears up for the return of international action, let's take a look at the specifications of the new Motera Stadium:

For players:

The Motera Stadium has two practice grounds with nine pitches. It also includes another 11 pitches -- six containing red soil and five of black soil.

There are four dressing rooms in the stadium for players -- each inter-connected with two gyms.

The state-of-the-art drainage system has been claimed to ensure the resumption of the game within 30 minutes, even after heavy rainfall.

An Olympic-size swimming pool and a mini 3D theatre.

For fans:

No pillars in the stadium ensure an unobstructed viewing.

Parking space available for 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheeler vehicles.

Other specifications: