IPL 2020: Massive respect for Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers for tribute to COVID heroes, says Kaif

With the Indian Premier League 2020 currently underway in the UAE amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the entire world, IPL franchises time and again paid their tribute COVID-19 frontline heroes against the contagion.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore already decided to feature a message on their jersey for the entire season days before the tournament began while Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, other players and IPL made a heartfelt tribute to those who put their life on the line to fight against the disease.

While thje message behind RCB’s jersey read ‘My COVID heroes’, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif was all praise of RCB stars Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for leading the much-appreciated gesture from the front, calling them the best ambassadors of the game. Both Kohli and De Villiers will feature a frontline COVID-19 heroes name on their jersey. Kohli will have Simranjeet Singh’s name instead of his, de Villiers will replace his with Paritosh Pant.

“Massive respect for Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who will have names of #CovidHeroes on their jerseys for the IPL season. Sport spreading the message of humanity and generosity is the need of the hour and who better than these two ambassadors of our game to do that,” Kaif tweeted.

Massive respect for Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who will have names of #CovidHeroes on their jerseys for the IPL season. Sport spreading the message of humanity and generosity is the need of the hour and who better than these two ambassadors of our game to do that. pic.twitter.com/HhnUzG3OCh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 21, 2020

Both the cricketers also changed their twitter handle name to the same.

"I salute Paritosh,who started 'Project Feeding from Far' with Pooja & fed meals to 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit," AB de Villiers wrote on his social media post.

"Simranjeet Singh, a hearing-impaired but that did not stop him from helping others in the pandemic. He approached people to raise donations for the poor suffering in the pandemic and many hearing-impaired individuals agreed. These individuals weren't from any particular organisation and they selflessly donated funds. Simranjeet Singh along with his friends raised Rs 98,000 to help people," RCB had said.

Earlier on the opening day of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians stars played their tribute to the frontline heroes by standing and clapping in the middle of the ground before the beginning of the match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

