Vaughan responds after Jaffer trolls him for 'greatest player' remark involving Williamson, Kohli

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/TWITTER:MICHAELVAUGHAN Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan raised a few eyebrows with his recent comments involving Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. The ex-England skipper claimed that Williamson would have been the best player in the world if he was Indian, adding that the New Zealand captain is 'silent about what he does'.

In an interview, Vaughan also said that people hail Kohli the greatest player to 'get a few more clicks and likes on social media. The 2005 Ashes-winning captain also predicted Williamson getting more runs than his Indian counterpart this summer.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media.

"So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanor, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," Vaughan said on Spark Sport.

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his quirky tweets and witty replies on Twitter, responded to Vaughan with a hilarious remark. "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Vaughan also hit back with a cheeky response. He tweeted that he presumes Jaffer agrees with his evaluation about the two world-class batsmen. "I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim," Vaughan wrote.

While Kohli has aggregated 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at an impressive average of 52.37, Williamson has scored 7115 runs from 83 Tests at 54.31. The two will be up against each other when India and New Zealand lock horns in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 18th.