MI vs RR Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2020: Watch IPL 2020 live match on Hotstar, Star Sports and Jio TV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 20th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at theSheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (MI vs RR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as MI vs RR live scores, MI vs RR live match details, MI vs RR live cricket score, Live IPL match today and IPL Live here.

Rajasthan Royals may need to rejig their Indian line-up slightly when they try to pull their IPL campaign out of the current rot against a supremely confident Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Starting with a bang at Sharjah on a conducive batting surface, Royals have suddenly hit a slump on bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi with their willow-wielders not looking half as menacing as they did during the first two games. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been solid in their last couple of games and are currently on top of the table by virtue of a better net run-rate compared to Delhi Capitals, who are also on six points. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 6 (Tuesday)

When will Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match start?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match being played?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match Today?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match?

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

