Live IPL Streaming MI vs RR: How to watch live IPL 2020 match on Mobile via JioTV and Hotstar

Live IPL Streaming MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav rebuild the innings after Quinton de Kock's departure as they put 76/1 on the scoreboard after 8 overs. Rohit is unbeaten on 35, while Suryakumar is playing on 12. Debutant Kartik Tyagi picked the price wicket of De Kock in his first over. Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians retained the playing XI from their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rajasthan Royals made three changes by bringing in debutant Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ankit Rajpoot. Here you can find all the details of when and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live IPL match from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When is IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match?

IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, live Match 20 will take place on October 6 (Tuesday)

When will IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match start?

IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match being played?

IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match Today?

You can watch IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Where can you watch IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match on Star Sports network.

What are Playing XIs for IPL 2020 Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live match?

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi.

