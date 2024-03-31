MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 14 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson at IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their first home game of the IPL 2024 season at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a record 277 against Mumbai in the last game but the latter replied with their highest IPL score of 246. With two defeats in two games for new captain Hardik Pandya, the five-time champions will be looking for two points with home advantage and impressive head-to-head record against Royals.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will be entering this game with two wins in their first two games this season. They defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs and successfully defended 285 runs against Delhi. Rajasthan have won just once in their last five meetings against Mumbai but their current form puts them ahead of the hosts in the upcoming game.

MI vs RR Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 14th T20 match

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: Monday, April 1 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gerald Coetzee

MI vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals' skipper scored just 15 runs against Delhi Capitals in the last game but recorded a brilliant 82* against Lucknow Super Giants. Samson has been in good form lately with two fifties in his last five overall innings and is likely to win extra points in the fantasy team with his wicketkeeping skills.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The rising Indian youngster is yet to play an impactful knock in two innings but he remains a key batter for his team in this game. Jaiswal enjoys a sensational form across formats and smashed a brilliant century when Rajasthan last played Mumbai Indians in 2024.

IPL 2024 Match 14 probable predicted XIs:

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.