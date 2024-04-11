MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Deflated RCB aim to end batting woes against resurgent Mumbai in crunch clash
Live now
MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Deflated RCB aim to end batting woes against resurgent Mumbai in crunch clash
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024 Live: Mumbai Indians got a shot in the arm in the last game as win was crucial for the Mumbai Indians for a lot many reasons than just the losing streaking in the ongoing IPL. And, now the RCB face a resurgent Mumbai side in a crucial game.
MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Deflated RCB aim to end batting woes against resurgent Mumbai in a crunch encounter
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates: Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rather critical game of the 2024 edition of the IPL. The five-time champions have just started to find form from their last game onwards against the Delhi Capitals and as skipper Hardik Pandya said that with Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd and Suryakumar Yadav in the line-up, this was their best combination and could stick with this 12 except tactical changes here or there. RCB, on the other hand, are struggling with their balance issues with none of their overseas batters in form. Will RCB replace one of the overseas batting options with a pacer or is there a chance for Will Jacks? There are a few heads to be rolled for RCB and follow all the live updates of the crucial encounter here-