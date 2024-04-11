Live now MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Score: Deflated RCB aim to end batting woes against resurgent Mumbai in crunch clash Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024 Live: Mumbai Indians got a shot in the arm in the last game as win was crucial for the Mumbai Indians for a lot many reasons than just the losing streaking in the ongoing IPL. And, now the RCB face a resurgent Mumbai side in a crucial game.